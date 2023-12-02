Two Iranian Officers Killed In Syria - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Two officers of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Syria, it was announced Saturday.

According to IRNA, the officers served as military advisors in Syria, as IRGC's Public Relations office released a statement confirming the report and identifying Mohammad-Ali Ataiee Shourcheh and Panah Taghizadeh, who were killed during their advisory mission in support of the Islamic resistance front in Syria.

Israeli military has ramped up attacks on what it believes to be resistance positions in Syria since it launched the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip early October. (end)

mw







MENAFN02122023000071011013ID1107525894