Qatar Continues Effort To Restore Calm In Gaza -- Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad said his country continues working with all partners to restore cessation of hostilities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a phone call initiated by US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday, the Qatari Amir stressed the need of immediate ceasefire to avoid complication of the mediation efforts and exacerbation of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza Strip.

On her part, Harris thanked Sheikh Tamim for his role in mediating the humanitarian truce between the Israeli occupation authorities and the Palestinian resistance which allowed delivery of assistance to the people in Gaza, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA)

The conversation dealt with the latest developments of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Qatari-US strategic partnership and other issues of common concern. (end)

