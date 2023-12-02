Gaza Death Toll To 15,207 - Spokesman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Some 15,207 lost Palestinian their lives since Israel launched an extensive on the Gaza Strip early October, according to local health authorities on Saturday.

Spokesman Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a press conference that 70 percent of the victims were women and children, in addition to 280 from the medical staff.

He confirmed that occupation forces deliberately targeted 130 health institutions and put 20 hospitals out of service, while the rest lost their treatment and capacity capibalities, as hundreds of the wounded were forced to be treated on the floor.

Israeli occupation forces is resuming its aggression on the Strip for the 57th day in most of the northern and southern governorates. (end)

nsa







MENAFN02122023000071011013ID1107525892