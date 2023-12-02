Price Of 21-Karat Gold Hits JD41.90 Per Gramme In Local Market

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 2 (Petra) -- Prices of 21-karat gold, the highest demand at the local market, on Saturday stood at JD41.90 per gramme, as a purchasing price, against JD40.20 as a selling price.Jordan Jewelers Association's Secretary General, Ribhy Allan, told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the price of 24-karat and 18-karat gold amounted to JD49.10 and JD37.40, respectively.The price of a Rashadi lira, weighing seven grammes, stood at JD293, while an English lira, which weighs eight grammes reached JD335, Allan said.There is minimal supply of gold in the local market, which constitutes "average" to leverage price increases, while demand is "weak," whether for gold jewelry, lira, or bullion for saving and investment purposes, according to Allan.Gold prices in global markets on Friday reached $2,070 per ounce, nearing the historic level of $2,080 recorded at the commencement of the war between Russia and Ukraine.