'Stand With Palestine': Education City Stadium To Host Star-Studded Fundraiser On December 15

Doha: Many former and current football superstars will assemble at the Education City Stadium on December 15 for a fundraising match to support the Palestinians affected by brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza, the organisers announced on Saturday.

An initiative by students of Qatar Academy dubbed“Stand With Palestine” will pit together teams named Qatar and Palestine stars with the match scheduled to kick off at 6:30pm.

The list of players and more details of the match will be announced soon. It will be a mix of former and current football stars, the organisers said at a press conference at Education City Stadium.

Several activities on the sidelines of the match, which will feature two halves of 30 minutes each, are also being planned. The match will be broadcast live on television.

Tickets will be available on Q Tickets, the organisers added.