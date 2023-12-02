Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets Undersecretary Of Sudanese Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan Dafallah Alhaj Ali Osman in New York.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments and urgent humanitarian issues in Sudan.
