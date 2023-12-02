QNA Director General, President Of Xinhua Discuss Enhancing Media Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) HE Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi, has met Saturday with President the Chinese News Agency (Xinhua) Fu Hua, on the sidelines of the 5th World Media Summit which begins tomorrow in China.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two sides and how the media industry can respond to challenges and promote peace, prosperity and progress in the world.

QNA Director praised China's hosting of the summit and the good organization of this global media forum, that saw the participation of over 450 representatives of news agencies, media, research centers, officials and diplomats from all over the world.

HE Al Rumaihi also stressed that Xinhua News Agency is an important and influential media institution, and that the Qatar News Agency attaches great importance to enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two sides, in a way that strengthens the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.