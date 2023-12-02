President Of The Republic Of Cuba Arrives In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: President of the Republic of Cuba HE Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Doha today, on an official visit to the country.
His Excellency and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Doha International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cuba HE Jamal Nasser Sultan Al Bader, and Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Qatar HE Alain Perez Torres.
