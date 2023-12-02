UAE Field Hospital In Gaza Inaugurated To Provide Critical Medical Care

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A state-of-the-art field hospital, established by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was officially inaugurated in Gaza's southern city of Rafah on Saturday.



The 150-bed facility, part of the UAE's humanitarian operation Gallant Knight 3, will provide much-needed medical care to injured Palestinians.

An Emirati medical team, comprised of experienced professionals, will oversee the hospital's operations, ensuring the delivery of high-quality healthcare services.



The hospital is divided into specialized departments catering to the diverse needs of patients, including adults and children.

Key departments within the hospital include general surgery, orthopaedics, a dedicated unit for children and women, anaesthesia, and intensive care units for both children and adults.



Additionally, clinics in internal medicine, dentistry, psychiatry, and family medicine will provide comprehensive medical services to the community.

The inaguration comes as a total of 15,207 Palestinians have died as a result of Israeli attacks in the war-torn Gaza Strip since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Saturday.



Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said during a press conference in Khan Younis that the number of injured people in the Palestinian enclave had surpassed 40,000, with 70 percent of them being children and women.