Green Hydrogen: An Opportunity To Be Carefully Managed

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Grüner Wasserstoff – eine Chance, die sorgfältig genutzt werden muss



Español (es) El hidrógeno verde, una oportunidad que debe ser gestionada con cuidadoPortuguês (pt) Hidrogênio verde pode ser a solução?中文 (zh) 绿氢:需慎重对待的机遇Pусский (ru) ((Зелёный водород)): шансы, риски и вопрос баланса日本語 (ja) グリーン水素、有望だが課題は山積 スイス研究者アレッサンドラ・モッツ氏Italiano (it) Idrogeno verde, un'opportunità da gestire con attenzione

There has been much talk in recent years about hydrogen's role in the clean energy transition, particularly in sectors that cannot rely only on electricity. It could supply heat for glass manufacturing, for example, or fuel aircraft and ships. There are, indeed, several ways to produce hydrogen, with different impacts in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. Hydrogen is said to be "green" if we use renewable electricity to produce it. This is now a promising prospect, as electricity from solar and wind farms has become much cheaperExternal link than in the past.

The most immediate contribution is to replace "grey" hydrogen, that is, hydrogen derived from fossil sources, which is already used in some industrial processes and refining. Hydrogen consumption in Switzerland is limited - a 2018 studyExternal link calculates around 13,000 tonnes per year - but globally, demand has reached 94 million tonnes by 2021, of which less than 1% is low-emission.

Why hydrogen is crucial to the energy transition

Hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel and can be used as a battery to store renewable energy. The challenge is to be able to extract it profitably from underground or to produce it from renewable sources, in large quantities and at an acceptable cost.

Hydrogen is also among the major themesExternal linkExternal link at the United Nations climate change conference in Dubai (COP28) from November 20-December 12. This article is part of a series exploring the potential and limitations of hydrogen and the role of science and industry in the search for the green fuel of the future.

However, the technologies that allow hydrogen to be used are still very new and evolving rapidly. This leaves room for uncertainty about where and how to use hydrogen efficiently. It could happen, for example, that the direct use of electricity becomes cheaper than the use of green hydrogen in some consumption segments. In the case of heavy land transport, for example, some experiences suggest that the costs of hydrogen trains and even hydrogen trucks may be higher than expected. Fuel cell cars also seem destined for a residual market share, given the success of electric cars. In the case of air and sea transport, however, hydrogen seems more promising, either in pure form or as a component of synthetic fuels, which can already be blended with conventional fuels.

The main challenge is to produce green hydrogen without diverting renewable electricity from other more environmentally and economically beneficial uses. The growth of renewable sources in Switzerland, Europe and elsewhere in the world is not yet sufficient to ensure a zero-emission electricity supply, so it is important to create favourable conditions for hydrogen research and investment without derailing the transition path to direct use of clean electricity, which remains a priority.

The uses of hydrogen should be well thought out. This is because hydrogen is not an energy source, but rather an energy vector. For example, the surplus electricity from solar farms could be used to produce green hydrogen that can be stored for times when these plants do not meet demand. In short, hydrogen could be used as a battery to store electricity from the summer months and release it again in the winter, which would be particularly useful for Switzerland.

However, this process has a high cost, related both to the energy losses involved in the two transformations (the efficiency of the process is estimated at 25-30%) and to the costs of storing and possibly transporting the hydrogen. It should also not be forgotten that a large surplus of renewable electricity would have to be generated in the summer months.