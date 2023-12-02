India Records 15% Surge In GST Collection To Rs 1.68 Lakh Cr In Nov

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 2 (KNN) India's GST collection has witnessed a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its GST collections to Rs 1,67,929 crore in November 2023, according to the latest data released on Friday.

The collection is highest for any month during the FY2023-24 (till November).

As per the details put out by the government, out of total GST collected for November, CGST collected stands at Rs 30,420 crore, SGST at Rs 38,226 crore, IGST at Rs 87,009 crore.

It is for the sixth time that the gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24.



“During the month, the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 20 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. It is for the sixth time that the gross GST collection has crossed Rs 1.60 lakh crore mark in FY 2023-24,” Finance Ministry said in a release.

(KNN Bureau)