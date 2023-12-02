Punjab GST Act Amended To Promote Ease Of Doing Business: Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chandigarh, Dec 2 (KNN)

Punjab's Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said the that amendments in the Punjab GST Act, 2017 are aimed at ease of doing business and simplification of tax regime.

In a release issued, Cheema said the amendments will allow the composition taxpayers to supply goods through electronic commerce operators which will enable small taxpayers to supply their goods through e-commerce operators resulting in greater market access to them.

Earlier composition taxpayers were ineligible to supply their goods through online platform, he said.

The finance minister said that the condition of mandatory registration of suppliers supplying goods through ecommerce operators up to threshold limit for registration has been removed.

He added that this will enable small taxpayers who were otherwise bereft of access to online retail platforms to outreach greater market and consumer base.

On the constitution of state benches of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal, Cheema said this will provide an appellate forum to taxpayers and will reduce the burden of higher courts.

(KNN Bureau)