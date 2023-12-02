MSME Hornbill Expo Underway In Nagaland Till Dec 10

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kisama, Dec 2 (KNN)

The MSME Hornbill Expo 2023 with the theme 'Empowering Entrepreneurship' was inaugurated by Advisor Industries & Commerce, Hekani Jakhalu on December 1.

The MSME expo which was inaugurated at the Bamboo Pavilion at Kisama Heritage Village is underway till December 10.

According to a DIPR report, the event showcased the diverse talents of entrepreneurs from various states, including Manipur, Assam, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

A total of 108 participants, comprising departments, Self-Help Groups, and craftsmen, both from the host state and across the country, exhibited their handlooms, jewellery, and handicrafts.



Notably, 60 out of the 108 stalls at the Bamboo Pavilion were sponsored by the Micro Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME), aligning with the organization's mission to promote and empower entrepreneurs in the state.

The inauguration of the 60 MSME stalls was marked by the presence of joint director Industries & Commerce, Tali Longchari, who initiated the proceedings, emphasizing the significant role of MSME in fostering entrepreneurship.

(KNN Bureau)