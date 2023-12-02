IEA Condemns Fresh Israeli Attacks On Gaza

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): The 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' (IEA) has condemned the resumption of attacks by Israeli forces on Gaza strip, according to a statement on Saturday.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on his Twitter handle wrote:“Following a several-day ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza Strip, the zionist occupiers again resumed attacks that had already left nearly 15 thousand martyred & 36 thousand injured, in addition to 200 more martyred & 600 injured, mostly children & women, with numerous others still missing under the rubble of destroyed buildings.”
He said:“IEA calls on influential world & regional states, Islamic countries & purported human rights bodies to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza & occupied Palestine territories, & to pave the way for a lasting solution to this issue.”
“The continuation of genocide in Palestine will dismantle the already flimsy credibility of international organizations & humanitarian conventions,” it added.
