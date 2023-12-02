Israel-Hamas War 'Will Be Long': Israel Says War In Gaza Not 'Bound By Time'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson said on Saturday that the Israel war against the targets in Hamas is not bound by time and is expected to be long. The remarks from the official come as Israeli forces continue to bombard Hamas targets in Gaza after the truce deal collapsed on Friday. At least 200 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed after the Israeli airstrikes resumed over the region on Friday morning action was also witnessed across the border of Lebanon as the Israeli forces engaged with Hezbollah militants. The Israeli military stated that it conducted air force and artillery operations targeting Hezbollah locations in Lebanon. This action was taken in response to rockets being launched at several Israeli outposts in close proximity to the border President heads to Qatar

As the crisis threatens to spill out of control, world leaders have started deliberating on a new peace deal. News agency Reuters reported on Saturday that French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his concern about the resumption of violence in Gaza and he was heading to Qatar to reignite the negotiation between Israel and Hamas.\"We are at a moment when Israeli authorities must more precisely define their objectives and their final goal: the destruction of Hamas, does anyone think it is possible? If this is the case, the war will last 10 years. There is no lasting security for Israel in the region if its security is achieved at the cost of Palestinian lives and thus of the resentment of public opinions in the region. Let's be collectively lucid,\" Macron said continues to receive humanitarian aidAmid the bombardments, an Israeli official also confirmed that the trucks carrying humanitarian supplies also entered the Gaza Strip on Saturday. \"Throughout the day several trucks - tens of trucks - have come into Gaza after being security cleared on the Israeli side,\" Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner told a briefing with journalists health ministry of Gaza announced that the overall death toll in the region has crossed 15,200. The authorities do not make a distinction between civilians and combatants while counting the dead, but the ministry said that around 70% of the dead include women and children.

MENAFN02122023007365015876ID1107525486