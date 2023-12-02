Kuwait's Enertech Debuts Innovative End-To-End Electric Mobility Platform 'CHRGR' In The UAE, Marking New Era For Sustainable Transportation

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

CHRGR's launch in the UAE introduces the nation's first fully integrated electric mobility solution, with plans to expand operations across the country over the next three years.

CHRGR launched in collaboration with the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum.

Dubai-UAE– EnerTech, a Kuwait-based innovator, investor and developer of end-to-end sustainability solutions, today announced the launch of a novel, solar-powered charging platform for electric motorcycles in the UAE as COP28 gets underway in Dubai.

EnerTech's fully-integrated, sustainable electric mobility ecosystem, called CHRGR, integrates solar charging points with last-mile delivery electric motorcycles, marking a new era in sustainable transportation.

The first set of CHRGR charging points will be deployed across The Emirates in partnership with the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum. The agreement signifies the start of an expansive plan to decarbonize the UAE's transportation landscape within the next three years.

As the first end-to-end electric mobility platform in the UAE, CHRGR is setting a new benchmark for sustainable last-mile delivery and is set to contribute towards the UAE's journey to a net-zero economy by 2050.

Coinciding with the start of COP28, where the international climate community will focus on fast-tracking the energy transition with targets of tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency by 2030, CHRGR emerges as a breakthrough infrastructure solution for decarbonizing transport and logistics systems in the Middle East and beyond.

Commenting on the launch, Abdullah Al Mutairi, CEO of EnerTech, said,“CHRGR ushers in a new era for sustainable mobility. At EnerTech, we are immensely proud to launch this innovative platform in the UAE in partnership with the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum.“

“The development of this sustainable last-mile delivery solution underscores our determination to lead the region's charge towards a circular economy and can play a significant role in accelerating the race to global net-zero emissions by midcentury.”

“EnerTech, with its proven track record of developing and investing in cutting-edge solutions to the climate challenge, has emerged as a trusted sustainability advisor and partner for both the public and private sector as we collaborate to implement and scale innovative solutions to fast-track net-zero ambitions.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum said,“Our collaboration with EnerTech on CHRGR is a strategic leap towards actualizing the UAE's vision of a sustainable future. This aligns perfectly with our goals for COP28 and beyond, as we focus on turning aspirations into tangible achievements, propelling sustainable mobility to the forefront of the UAE's transportation landscape and beyond.”

Developed over three years of intensive research and development, the CHRGR ecosystem includes solar-powered charging points, electric motorcycles, and a mobile app, all seamlessly integrated with advanced IT infrastructure. The mobile, plug-and-play, modular solar-powered charging points, which are capable of supporting up to 30-kilowatt peak (kWp) of photovoltaic (PV) panels each, can be rapidly deployed without the need for civil works to meet the growing demands of urban mobility. Inside the stations, CHRGR's cabinets are also modular, each accommodating ten battery slots, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for electric motorcycle drivers.

The CHRGR platform, enhanced by its dedicated mobile app, offers a seamless experience for last-mile delivery drivers, enabling them to effortlessly locate CHRGR cabinets and swap and reserve batteries. This efficient battery exchange system ensures uninterrupted service and heightened operational efficiency.

CHRGR's impact extends beyond operational enhancements, delivering not only cost reductions for drivers and delivery fleets but also a substantial decrease in noise and air pollution, setting a new standard for cost-effective, health-focused transport solutions.

With plans to establish manufacturing facilities for CHRGR components in the UAE, EnerTech is actively contributing to the National In-Country Value (ICV) strategy, reinforcing its commitment to local industrial growth, economic diversification, and technological innovation, in line with the UAE's sustainability ambitions.

CHRGR represents a pivotal addition to EnerTech's offerings, serving as a foundational element in creating the most extensive sustainable mobility platform with the potential for regional and global reach.

About EnerTech:

EnerTech Holding Company is a Kuwaiti sovereign-owned investor and developer in the clean energy and sustainable infrastructure sector. Serving as an originator, investor, and developer of sustainable infrastructure projects, EnerTech's primary focus encompasses four domains: energy and water, recycling and waste management, sustainable agriculture and food security, and clean technology investments. With an extensive project portfolio, EnerTech is actively involved in projects across Latin America, Africa, the GCC, and South Asia.