Armenia Still Has Strong Nationalist Ruling Class

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Edmondo Cirielli
in an interview with "Formiche" newspaper expressed the opinion
that there is still a strong nationalist ruling class in Armenia,
forces seeking to destabilise the Caucasus, strong Armenian
communities living outside Armenia who are really unaware of the
problems and the current situation, Azernews reports.
"They are also among the causes that people accept more easily.
Because they are children and descendants of the Armenian diaspora
with strong nationalistic and chauvinistic views." said the
minister
The Deputy Minister emphasised that Azerbaijanis have nothing to
do with what happened against Armenians at the beginning of the
last century, so Azerbaijanis bear no responsibility. They cannot
be held responsible for the sins of others just because they are
Muslims.
"Moreover, we know very well that Azerbaijan is one of the most
secular and tolerant countries in the Muslim world. This is their
distinctive feature. So let's try not to use religion as an element
of conflict between nations," Cirielli added.
There have always been those in Europe who foment Armenian
revanchism and Armenian nationalism, confusing Iravan in issues not
even envisaged by international law.
Referring to the processes taking place in the South Caucasus,
Cirielli emphasised that President Ilham Aliyev is a very pragmatic
leader who has categorically ruled out any steps by Azerbaijan that
contradict international law.
