Scandalous French Ambassador To Armenia Found Guilty Of Embezzling 35 Million Euros

(MENAFN- AzerNews) French journalist of Armenian origin Leo Nikolyan addressed
French President Emmanuel Macron in X network with a demand to
explain the corruption in the country's foreign policy department.
In particular, he pointed out that the French Ambassador to Armenia
Olivier Decottigny had embezzled 35 million euros through illegal
sale of visas, Azernews reports.
Probably, in this way the Ambassador enriched himself on the
Armenians who voluntarily left Garabagh, as it is known that a very
small part of them settled in Armenia, the majority of them went to
Europe.
