Scandalous French Ambassador To Armenia Found Guilty Of Embezzling 35 Million Euros


12/2/2023 10:09:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) French journalist of Armenian origin Leo Nikolyan addressed French President Emmanuel Macron in X network with a demand to explain the corruption in the country's foreign policy department. In particular, he pointed out that the French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottigny had embezzled 35 million euros through illegal sale of visas, Azernews reports.

Probably, in this way the Ambassador enriched himself on the Armenians who voluntarily left Garabagh, as it is known that a very small part of them settled in Armenia, the majority of them went to Europe.

