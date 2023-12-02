Kuwait Prosecution: Firm Legal Measures Against News About Amir's Health

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The Public Prosecution warned Saturday that it would take frim legal measures against any individual, group, platform or media outlet reporting or publishing news about the health of His Highness the Amir or the arrangements of the Ruling House.

In a statement, the Prosecution said that it carefully followed; and with grave concern, what has been covered by media and some individuals on all types of networks and outlets, detecting "false" reports about His Highness's health and the aforementioned arrangements.

Should they be taken, the measures will be in line with Article 167 of the Constitution, it noted. (end)

msa







MENAFN02122023000071011013ID1107525356