Diwan: Amir's Health Condition Remains Stable

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains stable, said the Amiri Diwan on Saturday. In a statement, Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah also prayed to Almighty allah to bestow good health and swift recovery upon His Highness the Amir. (end) hb

