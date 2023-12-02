-->


Diwan: Amir's Health Condition Remains Stable


12/2/2023 10:05:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah remains stable, said the Amiri Diwan on Saturday.
In a statement, Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah also prayed to Almighty allah to bestow good health and swift recovery upon His Highness the Amir. (end)
