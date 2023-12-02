Kuwait Renews Call For Int'lly Prohibiting Chemical Weapons

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Defense Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Mishal Al-Sabah renewed Kuwait's call for prohibiting the use of chemical weapons on a global scale.

This came while the senior official was presiding over Kuwait's delegation to the 28th Session of the Conference of the States Parties o the Chemical Weapons Convention, held from November 27 to December 1 in The Hague, a ministry statement noted.

During his speech, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah expressed Kuwait's condemnation of the continuation of massacres committed by the Israeli occupation forces and their use of internationally prohibited weapons against the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah said, during a ceremony held in the presence of Fernando Arias, Director General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), that Kuwait provided support and voluntary contribution estimated at EUR 70,000 to the trust fund of the SAB Scientific Advisory Board of OPCW for its efforts and ongoing work to permanently ban the use of chemical weapons.

On the sidelines of the conference, Sheikh Abdullah met Dutch Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren, during which they discussed means of developing cooperation between the two countries. (end)

