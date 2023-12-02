KRCS, ERC To Establish Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) and Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC) signed an agreement Saturday to establish a field hospital in the Gaza Strip at a cost of over USD two million.

The agreement was signed by KRCS Vice President Anwar Al-Hasawi and ERC CEO Dr. Rami Al-Nazer, at the headquarters in Cairo, in the presence of Kuwaiti Ambassador Ghanim Al-Ghanim.

The 35-bed-capacity, 750-square-meter project will be complete within a three-week period, according to the agreement.

The project is an immediate response to the disastrous and deteriorating health situation in Gaza due to Israeli occupation forces bombing of multiple hospitals.

KRCS' delegation visited the Rafah border crossing last Tuesday to follow the entry of 35 trucks loaded with 490 tons of urgent humanitarian, medical and relief aid in cooperation with ERC. (end)

