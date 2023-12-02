67 Palestinian Journalists Killed In Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Says Syndicate

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec 2 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate said Saturday that 67 journalists and media personnel have been killed in the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since last October 7.It said in a press release that the latest victims to die in Israeli air strikes were media doctor at Gaza universities, Adham Hassouneh, photojournalist Abdullah Darwish and photographer Montaser Al-Sawaf, raising the total number of confirmed fatalities to 67.Head of the Syndicate's Freedoms Committee, Mohammad al-Laham, pointed to a difficulty in monitoring and documenting Israel's targeting of journalists due to the intensity of air strikes, with some sources saying journalist Alaa al-Hasanat was still alive, but the committee couldn't verify that.It also said Salam Mimeh was first reported dead and confirmation only came days later, adding that contact with journalists Nidal Wahidi and Haitham Abdul Wahid was lost on the first day of the war, and there was no word on their fate so far.