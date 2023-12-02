Israeli Artillery Shelling Target Lebanese Border Towns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beirut, Dec 2 (Petra) -- Israeli artillery pounded Lebanese border towns Saturday inflicting heavy damage, but no casualties were reported, Lebanese security sources said.A security source told the Petra correspondent in Beirut that the bombardment targeted Hamoul and Ruweisat on the outskirts of Naqoura, Maroun al-Ras and Yarun as well as Alma al-Sha'b forests in the western sector of Southern Lebanon.Simultaneously, Israeli fighter jets overflew Lebanese areas, and flares were fired with the aim of starting fires.Meanwhile, Hezbollah group said in a statement that it fired rockets on an Israeli artillery position across the border and inflicted direct hits.