We'll Work Towards New Truce In Gaza Strip As Soon As Possible - Macron

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. We'll work towards new
truce in Gaza Strip as soon as possible, French President Emmanuel
Macron said at a press conference on the sidelines of the World
Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the
28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change - COP28, Trend reports.
"We can only regret the resumption of hostilities. Women and
children made up the majority of the freed hostages. We highly
appreciate the delivery of humanitarian aid. It's impossible to
defeat Hamas militarily. The destruction of Hamas requires an
international effort. We must ensure that they do not merge with
other groups. We need a clear strategy to free the hostages. We
need targeted military action against Hamas. We also need to take a
humanitarian approach," he said.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN02122023000187011040ID1107525288
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.