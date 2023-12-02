-->


We'll Work Towards New Truce In Gaza Strip As Soon As Possible - Macron


12/2/2023 9:17:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. We'll work towards new truce in Gaza Strip as soon as possible, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference on the sidelines of the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, Trend reports.

"We can only regret the resumption of hostilities. Women and children made up the majority of the freed hostages. We highly appreciate the delivery of humanitarian aid. It's impossible to defeat Hamas militarily. The destruction of Hamas requires an international effort. We must ensure that they do not merge with other groups. We need a clear strategy to free the hostages. We need targeted military action against Hamas. We also need to take a humanitarian approach," he said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

