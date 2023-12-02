Second Group Of Ukrainian Soldiers Undergoes Training On Patriot System In Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Berlin has announced that 70 more members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have undergone training in how to operate the Patriot air defense system.

That's according to Deutsche Welle , which refers to the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr), Ukrinform reports.

Lieutenant General Andreas Marlow, commander of the multinational Special Training Command, announced on Friday, December 1, the completion of the training course for about 70 soldiers and officers from Ukraine.

The training course lasted more than six weeks, Marlow said at an air force base in Germany, according to the dpa news agency.

The German general said the defense of Ukraine's airspace was a central task, since the Russian strikes were specifically directed against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. According to him, a level of skills achieved by the personnel will allow Ukrainians to independently work with the air defense system and, accordingly, perform air defense tasks.

The decisive factor in training is motivation and readiness for action, the German general said.

"The second thing is that, of course, we received a lot of tactical advice from the Ukrainians about what they learned in the battles with the Russians, starting with infantry and ending with engineering troops and air defense," Marlow said.

Based on this information, the Bundeswehr is reviewing its own operational principles, he added.