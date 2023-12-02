Family With Four-Year-Old Baby Comes Under Fire In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A family with a four-year-old child came under shelling in the Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, this morning.
Chernihiv region governor Viacheslav Chaus announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Today's shelling of the border area in the Chernihiv region injured civilians in the Semenivka community. A family with a four-year-old child was injured. The man suffered shrapnel wounds and was treated at a local hospital. His daughter is being transported to the regional hospital where she is awaiting surgery," Chaus wrote.
According to him, the four-year-old boy was not injured by the shelling.
The family came for the weekend to visit their relatives in a border village and came under enemy fire while leaving the house.
