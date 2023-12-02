-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Date Announced When Parliament To Discuss Creation Of Aghdara District


12/2/2023 9:17:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The date when the Parliament will discuss the creation of Aghdara district has been announced, Azernews reports.

The draft law "On Establishment of Aghdara District of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is included in the agenda of the plenary session to be held on 5 December.

The plenary session will also consider the draft law "On partial changes in the administrative-territorial division of Agdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Lachin and Shusha districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107525283

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search