Date Announced When Parliament To Discuss Creation Of Aghdara District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The date when the Parliament will discuss the creation of
Aghdara district has been announced, Azernews reports.
The draft law "On Establishment of Aghdara District of the
Republic of Azerbaijan" is included in the agenda of the plenary
session to be held on 5 December.
The plenary session will also consider the draft law "On partial
changes in the administrative-territorial division of Agdam,
Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Lachin and Shusha
districts of the Republic of Azerbaijan".
