Turkish Political Scientist: There Are No Turks In Irevan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish political scientist Esma Ozdashli during her speech at
the Turan International Conference on the Future of the Turkic
World of the Centre for International Relations and Diplomacy said
that "With the establishment of the Armenian state in the region,
terrorist activities also began", Azernews reports.
Political scientist reminded that the current territory of
Armenia is actually Turkish lands: "Therefore, we can say that the
foundation of terrorism in the region was laid with the creation of
this state. It is also noteworthy that Armenia is a mono-ethnic
state."
Expert noted that, if today there are no Turks in Irevan, which
is a historical Turkish land, then genocide was committed by
Armenia and the accusations against Turkiye are unfounded.
Esma Ozdashli added that Armenian terrorists killed a large
number of Azerbaijani and Turkish politicians, "The West has always
defended Armenian terrorist organisations."
Esma Ozdashli said that there are many PKK terrorists in
Garabagh and they act against Azerbaijan.
Ozdashli said that during the time of Armenian Prime Minister
Nikol Pashinyan, he played yallas with PKK terrorists in the Jydir
Plain: "There are various terrorist organisations in Armenia. They
have repeatedly attacked Azerbaijani embassies. This once again
shows that the fight against terrorism must be strengthened."
