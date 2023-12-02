Minister: Azerbaijan Has Undergone Significant Economic Transformation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at the G77 +
China Leaders' Summit at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai that
Azerbaijan aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by
40 per cent by 2050, Azernews reports.
"This includes the establishment of a green energy zone in the
areas of Garabagh and East Zangazur liberated from the 30-year
Armenian occupation, contributing to the fulfilment of climate
change commitments," the minister added.
The Minister emphasised that since the adoption of the global
initiatives, Azerbaijan has demonstrated strong commitment to their
widespread promotion and implementation.
"Azerbaijan has undergone significant economic transformation
over the past two decades, as evidenced by a three-fold increase in
GDP. Notably, the country has achieved a significant reduction in
poverty, from 49 percent to an impressive 5 percent. In addition,
Azerbaijan stands out in the world market with an exceptionally low
level of external public debt, which is expected to amount to about
10% of GDP in 2023," Jabbarov added.
The minister believes that the path to achieving a sustainable
future is obvious, but is fraught with challenges that need to be
addressed.
"One of the notable challenges on the way to a green economy is
the contamination of our lands with mines. Azerbaijan recognises
the crucial role of mine clearance initiatives in stimulating
sustainable development and promoting green transformation," the
minister said.
