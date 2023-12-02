Famous Performers To Appear At Prize Giving Show In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The artistic programme of the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, which
will be held for the first time in Baku on December 8, will present
guests and viewers of the broadcast with bright moments, Azernews reports,
As Azernews reports, the Award Ceremony, which will be held with
the full comradeship of the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan,
will be remembered by an interesting stage performance.
The unforgettable three-part Baku awards show, which has been
held since 2011, will begin with a presentation by the FIA in the
Land of Lights. The presentation will demonstrate the possibility
of integration and co-operation through music, the only language
equally understood by all peoples of the world without
translation.
The award ceremony will feature the native sounds of the folk
song "Yellow Bride", which touches the most tender feelings of
every Azerbaijani and is recognised worldwide as the embodiment of
our country's cultural heritage.
The programme, which will be organised in the format of
interactive dialogue with the audience, will also carry a message
about the importance of intercultural dialogue. Thus, the
importance of diversity and harmony between East and West will once
again be conveyed through the synthesis of music of different
genres that will be played at the presentation.
People's artists Alim Gasimov, Alikhan Samadov, honoured artists
Alexei Miltikh, Emil Afrasiyab, Fergana Gasimova, Isfar Sarabski,
performers Araz Ozara, Tural Mammadli, soloists of the Azerbaijan
State Orchestra of Folk Musical Instruments, Mirvari Dance
Ensemble, performances of the rhythm band Natigi will add colour
and impressive moments to the ceremony.
Following the FIA General Assembly, the FIA Awards Ceremony is
organised, which is considered one of the most spectacular events
of the year in the field of sports, and awards are given in various
categories of motorsport.
