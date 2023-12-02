General Combined Arms Army Holds Controlled Vehicle Review And Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the review-competition, the rearward support of the car
equipment in operation was checked so that the units could be kept
in high combat capacity in the winter, as well as the servicemen
could serve without any difficulties at night and during the day in
cold climate, Azernews reports, citing
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense .
During the review competition, which involved rear support
vehicles and equipment, mobile refrigerators, mobile bakeries,
water tanks and field kitchens assigned to meet the food and water
needs of servicemen, special attention was paid to the sequence of
daily maintenance of equipment, a high level of technical
performance, and usage according to the instructions.
At the end of the review-competition, the military units with
the best results were awarded.
