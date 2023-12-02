-->


General Combined Arms Army Holds Controlled Vehicle Review And Competition


12/2/2023 9:17:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the review-competition, the rearward support of the car equipment in operation was checked so that the units could be kept in high combat capacity in the winter, as well as the servicemen could serve without any difficulties at night and during the day in cold climate, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense .

During the review competition, which involved rear support vehicles and equipment, mobile refrigerators, mobile bakeries, water tanks and field kitchens assigned to meet the food and water needs of servicemen, special attention was paid to the sequence of daily maintenance of equipment, a high level of technical performance, and usage according to the instructions.

At the end of the review-competition, the military units with the best results were awarded.

