Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3125085 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation warplanes bomb multiple sites in the Gaza Strip, focusing on the Khan Yunis Governorate, south of the Strip. Gunboats and artillery also participated in targeting residential areas.

3125081 KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil drops by USD 3.20 to USD 84.12 per barrel, compared with USD 87.32 pb the day earlier, says the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

3125080 WASHINGTON -- The Aukus treaty allies declare plans to supply Australia with advanced nuclear-powered submarines as soon as possible.

3125102 KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry voices emphatic condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation forces' resumed aggression on the Gaza Strip. (end)

