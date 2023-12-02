Chief Of General Staff Of Azerbaijani Army Checked Combat Readiness Of Military Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijan Army inspects
combat readiness of military units stationed in high mountainous
areas
The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General
Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and
other officials of the Ministry attended military units stationed
on the border with Armenia in Gadabay, Dashkasan and Kalbajar
directions, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.
The Chief of the General Staff held meetings with servicemen in
the units deployed in the mentioned directions, delivered the tasks
set to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr.
Ilham Aliyev, and gave specific instructions regarding their
implementation.
The organization of troops service and combat duty was inspected
in the units stationed in the positions in high mountainous areas.
It was reported that the service is conducted 24 hours a day in an
intensive working mode according to the daily routine, combat duty
is organized.
Colonel General K. Valiyev also inspected combat readiness of
the artillery, engineering and commando military units. He heard
the reports of the commanders regarding the daily activities of the
units and the taken measures. It was noted that the assigned tasks
are conducted based on the plan, special attention is paid to the
organization and conduct of combat training measures in accordance
with the requirements.
In the end, the Chief of General Staff watched training and
exercises on combat readiness of one of the commando units, and set
specific tasks for the command staff to further increase quality
and intensity of exercises, as well as to improve the practical
skills of the servicemen and develop the level of readiness.
