Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Oil Market

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, increased by $0.01 (0.01 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $85.22 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $86.1 per barrel, and the minimum – $84.07 per barrel.

Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $83.66 per barrel, which is $0.09 (0.11 percent) more from the week before. The maximum price was $84.53 per barrel, and the minimum - $82.51 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $0.84 (1.27 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $65.8 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $66.53 per barrel, and the minimum – $65 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil fell by 35 cents (0.43 percent) and amounted to $81.22 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $82.28 per barrel, and the minimum – $80.14 per barrel.