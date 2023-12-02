New Delhi To Host Landmark \'Inclusive - India: Digital First\' Summit On Accessibility

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2nd December 2023: In a significant move towards making India\'s digital space more inclusive, the capital city is gearing up to host the \'Inclusive - India: Digital First\' conference on December 14, 2023, at Hotel Eros. The conference, organized by Newz Hook in collaboration with BarrierBreak, aims to tackle the substantial gap in digital accessibility for people with disabilities-a group largely underserved by the current digital infrastructure.



As the country boasts thousands of government and public websites and a large number of mobile applications, the stark reality is that less than 1% comply with the essential Web Content Accessibility Guideline 2.2 - Level AA standards. This conference is a crucial initiative towards addressing this gap, intending to make India\'s digital space inclusive for the estimated 100 million individuals with disabilities.



Shilpi Kapoor, CEO of BarrierBreak, brings attention to the core objective of the summit, saying, \"With \'Inclusive - India: Digital First\', we are looking to foster a dialogue that translates into definitive action, ensuring that websites, mobile apps and digital content are accessible to everyone. People with disabilities also want to access banking services, shop, study, and use intra-city travel apps like everyone else.\"



Arman Ali, Executive Director, National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) states, \"Being the most populous country in the world, India also has the largest population of people with disabilities. According to a UN & ILO report, Persons with disabilities have almost twice the spending power of teens and more than 17 times the spending power of tweens, the two most sought-after demographics by businesses. Businesses in India are losing on great market share by not making products and services accessible. The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 mandates all services to be made accessible keeping in consideration, the disabled people. Hence, this summit is a step in a direction to foster the idea of respect & support the rights of persons with disabilities and benefit from the inclusion. \"



The event is set to be a confluence of thought leaders and experts who will discuss the breadth of issues pertaining to digital accessibility. Topics on the agenda include a review of disability laws, workplace accessibility trends, and the role of assistive technology and AI in enhancing the digital experience for disabled people.



The conference will also provide an in-depth analysis of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and explore the intersection of AI with disability to foster greater independence.



Christopher M. Lee, PhD, VP & Managing Director, G3ict/IAAP said, \"Inclusive India: Digital First conference is taking a holistic approach to addressing the needs of over a billion people with disabilities through covering several engaging tracks from workplace inclusion to AI in accessibility. The International Association of Accessibility Professionals looks forward to joining the conversation to promote inclusion in India. Inclusive India event will bring together an array of global subject matter experts to address the needs of people with disabilities through the importance of ramping up the dialog around skill development and accessibility professional certification, thus triggering the conversation towards digital inclusion and disability empowerment\".



Kapoor further states, \"By discussing topics such as reasonable accommodations and user testing with people with disabilities, we aim to shift the mindset towards inclusion and accessibility in a digital-first world.\"



The conference endeavors to create a ripple effect of awareness and advocacy, catalyzing the adoption of digital accessibility across public and private sectors. It is expected to draw a varied audience that includes policymakers, HR & DEI specialists, accessibility champions, and web developers and designers.



The \'Inclusive - India: Digital First\' conference is not just an educational platform but a call to collective action, urging stakeholders to prioritize accessibility in India\'s digital growth story.





About Us



BarrierBreak is the leader in offshore Digital Accessibility testing and consulting based in India, founded in the year 2004 with a strong belief that technology can empower people with disabilities and the elderly to live independently.

User :- Yogesh Kaushik

Email :...

Mobile:- 9350203888