Kuwait Deputy FM Receives UK Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Saturday British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and developments in both regional and international arenas as well as topics of common concern. (end) tab

