-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Deputy FM Receives UK Amb.


12/2/2023 7:12:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Saturday British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and developments in both regional and international arenas as well as topics of common concern. (end)
tab




MENAFN02122023000071011013ID1107525138

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search