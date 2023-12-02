EU Provides €142.8 Million For Afghan Basic Services And Livelihoods

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) On Friday, the European Commission approved €142.8 million in funding to support Afghans by improving essential services and livelihoods, especially for vulnerable groups like displaced individuals.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said:“The EU's commitment to stand by the Afghan people remains unwavering. To address their growing basic needs, the EU has mobilised a new support measure.” She added,“This €142.8 million package will focus on health, nutrition, education, clean water and sanitation, particularly for women, girls, displaced populations and those affected by displacement.”

On the other hand, Urpilainen said,“We are also supporting their livelihoods, paying special attention to women's economic empowerment. The Afghan people deserve a future where they can thrive, and the EU continues to support them.”

The EU continues its commitment to the Afghan people by delivering essential aid using a principled approach focusing on women and girls. This contribution is part of a larger €1.2 billion package initiated after Commission President von der Leyen's pledge in August 2021 to allocate at least €1 billion in support of Afghanistan. With this new package, the EU's total mobilized assistance now stands at €676 million, complementing the existing €554 million in humanitarian aid.

According to the EU statement, the new aid will focus on essential services, including strengthening health, education, and nutrition services while ensuring the active involvement of Afghan women. Support includes school meals, teacher training, drug abuse prevention, and psychological health services, considering the high prevalence of mental health issues. Water, sanitation, and hygiene support will also be integrated.

Meanwhile, it also revealed to ensure livelihood to the vulnerable people. To do so, the EU will establish community-based safety nets, improve income-generating opportunities, and enhance market access. Women's economic empowerment is a crucial priority, recognizing their potential in civil society and the need for their active participation in the economy and society.

