World Blockchain Summit Returns To Bangkok

Bangkok, 2nd December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , The 28th Global edition of the World Blockchain Summit, organized by Trescon, is calling the curtains over the year by returning to Bangkok on 13th and 14th December 2023. Held at the prestigious Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers, this event will be a global hub for blockchain innovation, uniting industry experts, innovators, and web3 enthusiasts. They will gather under one roof to discuss how blockchain is contributing to Thailand's digital transformation journey.

With a vision to position itself as Southeast Asia's Blockchain innovation hub, Thailand is swiftly driving blockchain innovation and adoption of transformative blockchain solutions in the critical sectors of its economy. The country's favourable regulatory landscape coupled with its advantageous investment and innovation ecosystem are attracting global blockchain-based startups and established players from the industry to play a central part in its economy.

With the government's push for the adoption of digital assets further solidifying the pivotal role that blockchain will play in the Thailand 4.0 vision, the summit offers an exclusive opportunity for blockchain entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators to showcase their solutions and innovations, aiming to attract potential investors and collaborators.

#WBSBangkok puts the spotlight on fascinating topics and trends that are driving the market through captivating keynote discussions, engaging panel discussions and insightful use-case presentations by some of the leading innovators and experts from the blockchain domain. The agenda will cover several topics including:



What web3 means for enterprises

Bear and bull market trends

Bridging DeFi and CeFi

Blockchain interoperability Digital assets solutions for businesses and more

The summit unites over 600+ web3 decision makers, 100+ investors to listen to over 30+ speakers and experts from the blockchain space. The summit also hosts the regional finale of the Startup World Cup, organized by the renowned US-based venture capital firm, Pegasus Ventures. The winner earns an opportunity to pitch at the global finals in San Francisco, with the chance to secure the funding prize of US$1 million.

Amongst the notable speakers at the event are:



Eeshaan Sachatheva, Partner, Ethereal Ventures

Shogo Ishida, Co-CEO, Middle East and Africa, EMURGO

Danilo S. Carlucci, Co-Founder and CEO, Morningstar Ventures

Darius A, Managing Partner, Vary's Capital

Kanyarat Saengsawang, Country Head – Thailand, The Sandbox

Cecilia Wong, CEO & Founder, YourPRStrategist Bogdan C. Stanache, President, Innes Global

“As Bangkok's innovation and tech landscape surges forward, blockchain-based solutions are poised to be a key driver in Thailand's digital transformation journey. At Trescon, we're committed to empowering global entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators, by connecting them with accredited investors and industry authorities. The World Blockchain Summit is the ideal platform where blockchain trailblazers share groundbreaking insights and innovations.” – Sharath Kumar, Commercial Director, Trescon

The registration for the World Blockchain Summit Bangkok is now open. Don't miss the opportunity to book the early bird tickets today and gear up for yet another exciting blockchain and crypto event of the year.

The 28th edition of the World Blockchain Summit is presented by:



Silver Sponsor: Polluxcoin

Bronze Sponsors: INNES Worldwide

Pitch Partner: MeAI, Secured Finance

Exhibitor: DWF Labs, RedotPay, Mountain Capital Fund

Association Partner: Access Blockchain Association Community Partner: APAC DAO

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally.

WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others.

About Trescon

Trescon is a pioneering force in the global business events and services sector, driving the adoption of emerging technologies while promoting sustainability and inclusive leadership. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.

