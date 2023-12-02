Community: Armenia Is Still Engaged In Utopia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Western Azerbaijan Community has expressed its attitude to the statement of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan accusing Azerbaijan of "aggression", "ethnic cleansing" and non-constructiveness, Azernews reports.

The statement noted that there is no limit to the shameless behaviour of Armenian diplomacy.

"Such a statement by an official of a country that has kept Azerbaijani territories under occupation for 30 years, carried out ethnic cleansing and continues to deny the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Armenia is politically immoral."

"This is the same Ararat Mirzoyan who, during the Patriotic War, while in the sovereign territories of another country, Azerbaijan, exposed himself as a "brilliant commander" and declared, "We are strong. We will win. Long live the Armenian army". Probably, one of the reasons why the Armenian people took to the streets in anger after the signing of the surrender act on 10 November were the loud statements voiced by the likes of Ararat Mirzoyan during the Patriotic War.

We would like to emphasise once again that one of the reasons why Armenia is a failed state lies in the Dashnak and caveman Armenian diplomacy.

With regard to Armenia's recent "Crossroads of Peace" initiative, we would like to note first of all that most of the communications envisaged in the project pass through the territories where we once lived and from where we were subsequently deported. In addition, Armenia has long prevented the opening of communications in the region and, in order to change this narrative and supposedly weaken Azerbaijan's position in its own fantasies, has now put forward the utopian idea of the "Crossroads of Peace". Armenia has no means to realise this project. Armenia is still engaged in utopia."