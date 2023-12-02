Azerbaijani Prime Minister Congratulated Vice President Of United Arab Emirates

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a congratulatory
letter to Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab
Emirates (UAE), Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
on 2 December on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United
Arab Emirates, Azernews reports, citing the
Arab Emirates.
The letter says that Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are
united by friendly relations based on mutual trust and support, as
well as common religious and cultural values.
It is noted that interstate relations built on this solid
foundation are successfully developing today, emphasising the
recent expansion of cooperation in the fields of investment, trade
and economic, renewable energy, tourism.
The letter also noted that Azerbaijan-UAE bilateral relations
have good prospects in many directions, and expressed confidence
that the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation will
contribute to the well-being of the peoples of the two
countries.
