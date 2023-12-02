Drone Attack On Odesa Region Damages Infrastructure Site

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia attacked Ukraine's southern Odesa region with Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones overnight, damaging an infrastructure facility.

Ukraine's Operational Command South said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At the beginning of the night, Russian troops carried out another drone attack on the Odesa region. Having launched Shahed-131/136 UAVs from temporarily captured Crimea (Cape Chauda), the enemy directed them from the Black Sea to the region's coastal areas," the report said.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed ten attack drones.

A strike on an infrastructure facility caused a fire that was quickly put out.

People were not hurt.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian defenders had destroyed 10 out of 11 Shaheds overnight.