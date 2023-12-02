Russian Shelling Damages Residential, Industrial Buildings In Donetsk Region, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling damaged 25 residential buildings and an industrial building in the Donetsk region on Friday, December.
The regional military administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"In the Volnovakha sector, a house was damaged in Bohoiavlenka of the Vuhledar community. In the Horlivka sector, in the Chasiv Yar community, one person was killed, and six private houses, three apartment blocks and an industrial building were damaged," the post said.
According to the report, Russian shelling injured one person and damaged 14 houses in the Toretsk community, including eight houses in Pivnichne and six houses in Toretsk.
Rozdolivka and Minkivka came under fire in the Soledar community.
On the Lysychansk axis, a house was damaged in Serebrianka of the Siversk community, and Torske and Zarichne of the Lyman community were shelled.
