Invaders Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched a missile attack on a district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, with no casualties reported.
Serhii Lysak, head of the regional military administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy hit the Dnipro district with missiles. There were no deaths or injuries," Lysak wrote.
According to him, the aftermath of the shelling is being clarified. Rescuers are currently examining the scene of the attack.
Earlier reports said that Ukrainian air defenses had intercepted a missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.
