Enemy Attacks Kherson-Based Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 2, 2023, Russian troops shelled a health facility in the city of Kherson, causing damage to its second floor.
The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last night the Russian army shelled a health facility in Kherson. The second floor of the building was directly hit and damaged. The ceiling was destroyed, windows and doors were blown out,” the report states.
The affected premises were previously closed down.
A watchman who had been on duty in hospital remained unharmed.
A reminder that, on December 1, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson city community 28 times, having fired 113 projectiles.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
