Chief Of Azerbaijan Army's General Staff Inspects Combat Readiness Of Military Units Stationed In High Mountainous Areas (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2.
The First Deputy
Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan
Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and other officials of the
Defense Ministry attended military units stationed on the border
with Armenia in Gadabay, Dashkasan and Kalbajar directions, the
ministry said, Trend reports.
"The Chief of the General Staff held meetings with servicemen in
the units deployed in the mentioned directions, delivered the tasks
set to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham
Aliyev, and gave specific instructions regarding their
implementation," the ministry noted. "The organization of troops
service and combat duty was inspected in the units stationed in the
positions in high mountainous areas. It was reported that the
service is conducted 24 hours a day in an intensive working mode
according to the daily routine, combat duty is organized."
"Colonel General Valiyev also inspected combat readiness of the
artillery, engineering and commando military units. He heard the
reports of the commanders regarding the daily activities of the
units and the taken measures. It was noted that the assigned tasks
are conducted based on the plan, special attention is paid to the
organization and conduct of combat training measures in accordance
with the requirements," the ministry mentioned.
"In the end, the Chief of General Staff watched training and
exercises on combat readiness of one of the commando units, and set
specific tasks for the command staff to further increase quality
and intensity of exercises, as well as to improve the practical
skills of the servicemen and develop the level of readiness," added
the ministry.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN02122023000187011040ID1107525045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.