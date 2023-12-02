Ireland To Contribute To New Climate Damage Compensation Fund - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Ireland will contribute
25 million euros to a new Loss and Damage Fund for 2024 and 2025,
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized on the
sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"Ireland will double climate finance to at least 225 million
euros a year by 2025, and we are investing around 150 million this
year. I am today announcing a contribution of 25 million to a new
Loss and Damage Fund for 2024 and 2025 and we will make further
contributions," he said.
Varadkar said it was impossible to prevent climate change, but
by acting urgently climate change could be limited and its worst
effects mitigated.
"We must do everything in our power to ensure that this
transition is fair, that the vulnerable are protected and that no
one is left behind. And we also need to do a much better job of
explaining the benefits of climate action. We have a climate law
and a carbon budget. We have a carbon tax that encourages a
transition away from fossil fuels," he said.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN02122023000187011040ID1107525044
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.