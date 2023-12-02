Ireland To Contribute To New Climate Damage Compensation Fund - PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Ireland will contribute 25 million euros to a new Loss and Damage Fund for 2024 and 2025, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized on the sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"Ireland will double climate finance to at least 225 million euros a year by 2025, and we are investing around 150 million this year. I am today announcing a contribution of 25 million to a new Loss and Damage Fund for 2024 and 2025 and we will make further contributions," he said.

Varadkar said it was impossible to prevent climate change, but by acting urgently climate change could be limited and its worst effects mitigated.

"We must do everything in our power to ensure that this transition is fair, that the vulnerable are protected and that no one is left behind. And we also need to do a much better job of explaining the benefits of climate action. We have a climate law and a carbon budget. We have a carbon tax that encourages a transition away from fossil fuels," he said.

