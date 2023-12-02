ACWA Power Keen To Expand Its Presence In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 2. President of
Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Chairman of the Board
of Directors of ACWA Power Muhammad Abunayyan on the sidelines of
the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention
on Climate Change, Trend reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the company's further
interaction with Kazakhstan and the implementation of a number of
investment projects.
The sides also talked about the construction of a wind power
plant with a capacity of 1 GW in the Zhetysu region. It is expected
that the volume of investment in this project will reach $1.8
billion.
Mohammad Abunayyan expressed interest in expanding the company's
presence in Kazakhstan and implementing investment projects in the
green energy sector.
In turn, Tokayev noted that this initiative is in line with
Kazakhstan's intention to become a regional center for the
development of renewable energy sources.
Meanwhile, construction of a large wind power plant in the
Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan is scheduled to begin in 2025.
