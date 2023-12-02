ACWA Power Keen To Expand Its Presence In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 2. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power Muhammad Abunayyan on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the company's further interaction with Kazakhstan and the implementation of a number of investment projects.

The sides also talked about the construction of a wind power plant with a capacity of 1 GW in the Zhetysu region. It is expected that the volume of investment in this project will reach $1.8 billion.

Mohammad Abunayyan expressed interest in expanding the company's presence in Kazakhstan and implementing investment projects in the green energy sector.

In turn, Tokayev noted that this initiative is in line with Kazakhstan's intention to become a regional center for the development of renewable energy sources.

Meanwhile, construction of a large wind power plant in the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan is scheduled to begin in 2025.