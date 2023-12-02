Georgia Joining COP28 Agreement On Energy Transition - PM Garibashvili

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. Georgia will join the
COP28 agreement on energy transition, Georgian Prime Minister
Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within
the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"I firmly believe that several major international efforts must
continue for the process to take place. These include halving
global emissions by 2030 and maintaining the 1.5-degree threshold,
in line with continued promotion of damage reduction and the
adoption of a framework to achieve the global goal of climate
change adaptation," he said.
Garibashvili noted that the pledge to allocate funds for climate
finance should remain a firm commitment.
"We take our role in solving the climate crisis seriously and
have already taken significant steps in this direction. More than
$500 million has been allocated for climate change mitigation
measures in this year's state budget and beyond. Funds allocated
for low-carbon and climate adaptation measures amount to more than
$300 million per year," the Prime Minister of Georgia said.
"We have adopted a long-term global emissions reduction
strategy, declaring carbon neutrality an important goal that I plan
to achieve. Georgia has also committed to presenting a new, more
ambitious contribution at the national level. In addition, I am
pleased to note that up to 85 percent of our electricity comes from
renewable sources. And I am pleased to announce that Georgia is
joining the global transition from renewable energy to
electricity," he said.
