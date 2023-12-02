Finnish PM Urges To Broaden Donor Base Of Climate Finance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 2. It is important to
broaden the donor base of climate finance, Finnish Prime Minister
Petteri Orpo said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized on the
sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"We need multilateralism now more than ever to take effective
action against climate change and ensure food and energy security.
We are 1.5 degrees behind in action to limit climate change.
Finland remains committed to supporting liberalizing developing
countries in the near future. It is crucial to broaden the donor
base for climate finance to include more countries on a voluntary
basis. Finland is ready to provide support for a new Loss and
Damage Fund in the amount of 3 million euros," he said.
Orpo emphasized the importance of other funding mechanisms,
including those that support early warning systems.
"We also need to ensure that all financial targets are in line
with the Paris Agreement and more private funding needs to be
mobilized. We should agree on global targets for renewable energy
and energy efficiency. In Finland, we have set an ambitious target
of zero carbon emissions by 2035," he added.
